Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.3 million. Lumentum also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-$0.40 EPS.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ LITE traded up $10.21 on Friday, hitting $83.85. 7,369,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,176. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.