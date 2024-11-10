Lumia One Day Volume Reaches $16.84 Million (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Lumia has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Lumia has a market cap of $82.88 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumia token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79,429.81 or 0.99735900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79,372.69 or 0.99664189 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,298,824 tokens. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. The official message board for Lumia is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 75,298,824.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.05357588 USD and is up 5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $15,583,746.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

