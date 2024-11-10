Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 61.2% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.82.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $199.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

