Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $250,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
