Mangoceuticals (MGRX) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 3.60, indicating that their average stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -742.50% -45.13% -34.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 -$9.21 million -0.36 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.33 billion $61.83 million 10.66

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mangoceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mangoceuticals competitors beat Mangoceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

