ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 on December 16th

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.545 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $64.37 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

