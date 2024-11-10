Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SYK opened at $375.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $266.93 and a 12 month high of $377.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.46 and its 200 day moving average is $345.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

