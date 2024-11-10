Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,987 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $296.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.09 and its 200 day moving average is $271.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $214.06 and a 52 week high of $297.37.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

