McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.64.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

McKesson stock opened at $613.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.03 and its 200-day moving average is $551.60. McKesson has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 243.82% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 38.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 89,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in McKesson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.