Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 143,866 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,866 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.10% of First Horizon worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in First Horizon by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,645,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $20.11.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

