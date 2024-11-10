Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 24,845 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,316 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.07% of Woori Financial Group worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. 43,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

