Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,401,000 after buying an additional 588,636 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 684,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after buying an additional 444,785 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 38.9% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,472,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,145.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 400,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,569,000 after acquiring an additional 389,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
NYSE WPC traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $56.73. 1,116,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $67.40.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
