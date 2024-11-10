Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,654 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.25. 1,242,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,059. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total transaction of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,226,148.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,616. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

