Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.14% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4,406.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,173. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

