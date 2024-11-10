Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $35,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000.

AOR opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $59.47.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

