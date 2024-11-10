Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $42,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after purchasing an additional 141,385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $171.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $128.84 and a one year high of $172.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

