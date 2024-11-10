Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $33.40 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

