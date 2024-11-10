Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $344,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $121.97.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

