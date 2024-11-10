Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.630-11.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.350-40.500 EPS.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $101.49 on Friday, hitting $1,310.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,785. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,401.35. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $953.28 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
