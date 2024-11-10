MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MFA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

MFA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

