Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after buying an additional 2,199,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

