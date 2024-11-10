Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160,163 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.46% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,627,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,206.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 240,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 222,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,634.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 202,010 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. William Blair began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,877,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,403. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $103.15.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 158.19%. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

