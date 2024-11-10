Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 79.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.03.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded up $24.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,782,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,324,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $328.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

