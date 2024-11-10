Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $145.96 Million Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up about 2.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.98% of Tower Semiconductor worth $145,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 319.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSEM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.