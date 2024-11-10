Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.0% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.72.

Fortinet Trading Up 10.0 %

FTNT traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,790,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

