Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 224,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,028 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. 4,883,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

