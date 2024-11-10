Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 863 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Tenable by 21.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 1,180,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenable

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.