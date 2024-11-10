Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 814,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after acquiring an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after purchasing an additional 358,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,019. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.66 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $181.02 and a one year high of $308.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

