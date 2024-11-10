Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,982,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,800. The stock has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

