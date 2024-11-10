Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

