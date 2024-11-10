Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $624.47. 431,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,308. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $433.80 and a one year high of $626.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.33 and a 200-day moving average of $565.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

