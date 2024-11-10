Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $768,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $47,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,052,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,640.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $584,435.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,972.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Fluor Trading Down 13.6 %

NYSE FLR traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. 12,423,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,830. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

