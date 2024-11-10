Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 1.3% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned 0.15% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4,880.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 252,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,707. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.06 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,805,505.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,285.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

