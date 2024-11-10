Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 153.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Eos Management L.P. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 34,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6,931.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,879,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,538,736. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.