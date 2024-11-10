Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CL traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.57. 4,568,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,135. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.