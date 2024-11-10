Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $59.56 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

