Morgan Stanley Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $204.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $204.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.91 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $119.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,286,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $218,775,000 after buying an additional 123,215 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 22,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 54.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.