M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of M&T Bank worth $105,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.41. The stock had a trading volume of 939,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $115.93 and a twelve month high of $216.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,438 shares of company stock worth $12,622,007. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

