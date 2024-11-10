Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

