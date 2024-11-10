Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $758.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.
Murphy Oil stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
