National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 30.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NPK stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.57. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

