Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DNB Markets started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Navigator alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVGS

Navigator Stock Performance

Navigator stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. 154,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. Navigator has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Navigator by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.