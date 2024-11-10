Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.42.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $603.18 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $212.88 and a 12-month high of $611.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $39,923,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

