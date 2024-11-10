NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

