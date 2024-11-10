Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

