Noble Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,479. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $253.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.