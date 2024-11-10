Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 224,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

