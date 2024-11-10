Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $185.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $431.48 on Friday. Sezzle has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $454.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 8.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Research analysts expect that Sezzle will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,130.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,989 shares of company stock worth $22,207,483. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.