Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.0 million-$445.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $441.0 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.750 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 991,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,884. The firm has a market cap of $325.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -8.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.