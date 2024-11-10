Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19 to $0.29 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NUS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 991,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,884. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

