Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.0 million-$129.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.6 million. Onestream also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of OS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

Get Onestream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OS shares. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.